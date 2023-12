Realty Income in 2024: What to Expect for This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Shares of Realty Income (NYSE: O) look poised to fall in 2023, but the future is a lot brighter than the market seems to believe. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look at the commercial real estate giant, including its prospects for 2024 and beyond.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2023. The video was published on Dec 21, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel