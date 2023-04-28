|
28.04.2023 14:00:00
Realty Income Is a Buy for 2023 and Beyond
A down market seems like a good time to stock the pantry with equities that are selling at a nice price while carrying the promise of solid returns for years to come. That's true for those interested in either go-go-growth stocks or more stolid income-focused names.As a retiree, I fall in the latter category and find Realty Income (NYSE: O) a fine option to consider for a buy for 2023 (and beyond) for several reasons.First, this real estate investment trust (REIT) has a long history of reliably paying dividends. Second, it does that while increasing the payout, not sharply but consistently. Third, it has the cash flow and debt management chops to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet through economic ebbs and flows. And finally, it has a portfolio that is growing and diversifying -- and most importantly -- largely pays the rent on time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Realty Income Corp.
|56,74
|0,42%