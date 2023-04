Realty Income Is a Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A down market seems like a good time to stock the pantry with equities that are selling at a nice price while carrying the promise of solid returns for years to come. That's true for those interested in either go-go-growth stocks or more stolid income-focused names.As a retiree, I fall in the latter category and find Realty Income (NYSE: O) a fine option to consider for a buy for 2023 (and beyond) for several reasons.First, this real estate investment trust (REIT) has a long history of reliably paying dividends. Second, it does that while increasing the payout, not sharply but consistently. Third, it has the cash flow and debt management chops to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet through economic ebbs and flows. And finally, it has a portfolio that is growing and diversifying -- and most importantly -- largely pays the rent on time.Continue reading