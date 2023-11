Realty Income Is Making a Big Acquisition -- Should Investors Be Excited?

We recently learned that Realty Income (NYSE: O) has agreed to acquire smaller rival Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) in an all-stock transaction. While growth is certainly nice to see, is this something Realty Income investors should be excited about? In this video, Fool.com contributors and real estate experts Matt Frankel and Tyler Crowe give their reactions.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 2, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel