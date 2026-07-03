Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
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03.07.2026 14:45:00
Realty Income Just Declared Its 135th Dividend Increase. Here's How Much $10,000 Invested Pays Monthly.
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the best dividend stocks you can buy. It has a high yield of 5.2% at the current price, which is incredibly reliable and has been raised for 115 consecutive quarters. That's nearly 29 years. It recently announced its 135th increase since it went public in 1994.The company is known as the Monthly Dividend Company because of another unusual feature for a dividend stock, even a top one -- it pays monthly. And it has paid the dividend for 672 months, or 56 years.Let's break down how much you actually get with a $10,000 investment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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