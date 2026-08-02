Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
02.08.2026 15:29:00
Realty Income Just Declared Its 135th Dividend Increase and Reports Aug. 5. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Realty Income (NYSE: O), the real estate investment trust (REIT) known for paying a monthly dividend, next reports quarterly earnings post-market on Aug. 4, 2026. Despite concerns like the potential for higher interest rates, Realty Income's shares have held up quite well in recent months.Recent positive developments, including the stock's latest dividend hike, may explain this. Yet while earnings should provide new insight into the REIT's long-term prospects, I wouldn't view this as a "buy before" earnings situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!