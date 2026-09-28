Realty Income (O) Stock Pays Dividends Monthly. Does That Actually Make It a Better Dividend Stock?

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the relatively few dividend-paying companies that pays out each month, instead of quarterly. It's also a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that owns lots of real estate properties, leasing them out to tenants -- and its dividend recently yielded a hefty 5.9%.

Does the fact that Realty Income pays monthly make it a superior dividend stock? My answer would be yes -- and no. Here's why it's a nice plus.

Imagine living in retirement. You no longer have a regular paycheck coming in, and you're getting by with Social Security benefits, some other income sources, and dividend income. Your income, therefore, is probably lumpy -- more in some months, less in others. It can be helpful to know that however much dividend income you're getting from Realty Income, you'll get it every month.

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