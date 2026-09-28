Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
28.09.2026 19:15:00
Realty Income (O) Stock Pays Dividends Monthly. Does That Actually Make It a Better Dividend Stock?
Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the relatively few dividend-paying companies that pays out each month, instead of quarterly. It's also a real estate investment trust (REIT) -- a company that owns lots of real estate properties, leasing them out to tenants -- and its dividend recently yielded a hefty 5.9%.
Does the fact that Realty Income pays monthly make it a superior dividend stock? My answer would be yes -- and no. Here's why it's a nice plus.
Imagine living in retirement. You no longer have a regular paycheck coming in, and you're getting by with Social Security benefits, some other income sources, and dividend income. Your income, therefore, is probably lumpy -- more in some months, less in others. It can be helpful to know that however much dividend income you're getting from Realty Income, you'll get it every month.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Realty Income Corp.
Analysen zu Realty Income Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Realty Income Corp.
|48,68
|-0,12%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen fallen -- ATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.