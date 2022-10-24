Realyze Intelligence Collaborating with Leading Cancer Center to Gain Insight into Patient Phenotypic Data

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realyze Intelligence, a company that uses artificial intelligence and natural language understanding (NLU) to analyze health care data, announced a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's (MSK) Innovation Hub to analyze and abstract real-world data from the unstructured text of patient charts with the goal of improving cancer treatment and care.

MSK Innovation Hub brings together clinicians, researchers, and health care technology developers to create solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of cancer and have a positive impact on patients' lives. By collaborating with Realyze and using its robust platform-as-service, MSK can rapidly analyze patient records across time and other types of data to extract clinical insights that clinicians and scientists can use to further their research and develop new models of cancer care with the use of disease-specific patient summaries.

Some of the most important insights can be found in the free text portion of a patient's medical record, but combing through this information is time-consuming and costly. With Realyze's NLU and artificial intelligence, patient records can be efficiently mined, providing clinicians with actionable information that can be used to make more informed and timely treatment decisions, which can be particularly critical for early-stage cancer patients.

"Our goal is to make it easier and more efficient for health systems and cancer centers to understand and use their data to improve patient care," said Aaron Brauser, president and CEO of Realyze. "By working with MSK Innovation Hub, we have the opportunity to improve the care and quality of life for patients undergoing cancer treatments by ensuring their health care team has the most accurate and meaningful information."

"We look forward to working with Realyze through this innovative collaboration," said John Philip, senior director of MSK's Research Support Platform. "The data within the clinical notes of patients' medical records may unlock important scientific and clinical correlations. Being able to pull this information in a more efficient way could help connect patients with important resources and help physicians develop the most optimal care plans for their patients."

MSK Disclosure: Memorial Sloan Kettering has institutional financial interests related to Realyze Intelligence.

About Realyze Intelligence

Realyze Intelligence enables healthcare organizations and vendors to clinically understand patients and patient populations in a more precise way. Applying the latest AI technologies alongside a sophisticated clinical knowledgebase, Realyze models the patient story by unlocking the information from across the entire patient chart, including narrative notes. The Realyze platform is built to serve a variety of applications from automating abstraction to improving care by identifying a patient's true clinical condition. Realyze Intelligence was co-founded by Aaron Brauser, MBA, and Gilan El Saadawi, MD, and is a UPMC Enterprises portfolio company.

