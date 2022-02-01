REASON TO CELEBRATE: NEW PILLSBURY FUNFETTI® DONUT MIX HITS SHELVES

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all donut lovers: Pillsbury is releasing a new and tasty way for consumers to enjoy donuts in the comfort of their homes. With Pillsbury's Funfetti® baking brand, it's now fun and easy to make great looking, great tasting donuts at home. Kids and adults everywhere can sprinkle mornings, snacking and dessert occasions with a little more celebration thanks to Pillsbury Funfetti® Donut Mix, which debuts with three popular donut flavors.

"Donuts are one of the most on-trend baked goods right now, and they continue to rise in popularity," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. "Gourmet donut chains remain popular, are more well-known, have made their way into the grocery store, and as consumers continue to bake more at home, donuts are a new and enjoyable treat to make. Given the attention we're seeing on donuts, from unique recipes and flavor to engaging social media content, we knew Pillsbury's Funfetti® donut mix would be a perfect addition to our popular baking portfolio."

Pillsbury's Funfetti® Donut Mix is now available in Cake, Unicorn Pink Vanilla, and Chocolate, three different delightful flavors that combine tradition with innovation. The donuts can be baked, pan fried or air fried, allowing for home chefs of all levels to put their baking skills to the test. Each Funfetti® Donut Mix box makes 12 large donuts or 36 donut holes containing candy bits. A classic glaze mix comes in a separate pouch to top things off – just by adding milk. The donut mix combines easily with the addition of water, milk and eggs and takes just minutes to prepare.

"Our Pillsbury Funfetti® Donut Mix is another great way to bring friends and family together for any celebration," Anglemyer continued. "With flavors to satisfy everyone, we're confident this will become a favorite staple in every household."

Pillsbury's Funfetti® Donut Mix is now available nationwide for an MSRP ranging from $2.50 to $4.00, each. For more information or to join in celebrating baking, visit Funfetti.com or visit @Funfetti on Instagram and Tik Tok.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reason-to-celebrate-new-pillsbury-funfetti-donut-mix-hits-shelves-301472350.html

SOURCE Hometown Food Company