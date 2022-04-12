Rebag and Moda Operandi Partner to Offer Exclusive Selection of Highly Covetable Luxury Items

The luxury resale authority continues to push the resale market's boundaries through a partnership with the leading luxury platform

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority in trading, buying and selling luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and more, announces its collaboration with Moda Operandi, the fashion discovery platform that curates brands from around the world to bring exceptional design and fashion to a global audience.

The collaboration indicates the convergence between the primary and secondary markets and how each benefits by partnering with the other. The Moda Operandi x Rebag partnership features a one-of-a-kind digital trunkshow that will offer the luxury platform's clients exclusive access to more than 115 of Rebag's most sought-after styles. Rebag and Moda Operandi are producing collaborative video, editorial, and photo content to educate Moda Operandi clients and support the offering. The partnership will be cross-promoted on both retailers' social media and digital channels.

The assortment will feature an edit of highly-coveted and limited edition luxury handbags, including exotic and one-of-a-kind pieces by Hermès, Chanel, and more, hand-picked by Moda Operandi's buyers from Rebag's inventory of 30,000+ designer items. Rebag, in turn, benefits by reaching Moda Operandi's global audience of discerning clients. Noteworthy items include a Bleu Frida Hermès Kelly, an Ombre Metallic Chanel Classic Single Flap, a Limited Edition Louis Vuitton Sac Coeur, and a Christian Dior Lady Dior Flower Charm bag, among others.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Moda Operandi to further expand our online retail and shopping experience and reach new audiences within the luxury space" says Charles Gorra, Founder and CEO of Rebag. "Consumers will be able to shop the most exceptional handbags in our expertly-vetted inventory, particularly rare designer styles.

The trunkshow will be hosted on Moda Operandi's website at www.modaoperandi.com/moda-archive-x-rebag-fw22 on April 12th at 11am where customers will be able to shop the curated collection of styles for a limited time only.

About Rebag:

Rebag, the authority on trading, buying and selling luxury goods, is currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US and has established itself as a leader in the luxury re-commerce space. Founded by Charles Gorra, what makes Rebag unique is that for the first time in the industry, it's possible to sell and authenticate your designer goods and receive instant payment. Since 2014, the digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, VOGUE, TechCrunch and more. For more store information, visit www.rebag.com .

About Moda Operandi

Moda Operandi is an e-commerce platform transforming the way people discover and shop for designer fashion. Through its innovative mix of commerce and content, Moda allows their customers to shop for what's new and what's next in designer fashion from the world's leading emerging designers and luxury brands. Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi's mission is to make it easy for designers to grow their businesses and to help our customers to curate their life—from the everyday to the extraordinary. Today, Moda's platform carries more than 1,000 brands and designers across fashion, fine jewelry and home, and ships to over 125 countries. For more information, visit ModaOperandi.com.

