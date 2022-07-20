Rebag Launches Two New Categories, Expanding Its Offering to Shoes and Select Apparel

The luxury resale authority continues to offer a curated range of the most coveted luxury items to invest in

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority in trading, buying, and selling luxury goods, announces its expansion into two new categories — shoes and select apparel — expanding its offering to include all luxury accessories for both men and women.

The introduction of shoes and select apparel will bring a diversified selection of the most coveted luxury styles on the resale market to Rebag.com and Rebag stores. The expansion allows Rebag to begin collecting further insights on the luxury resale industry as it pertains to these new categories, while simultaneously growing its technological capabilities as Rebag advances its product knowledge.

Rebag will buy and sell shoes, including sandals, sneakers, heels, boots, and loafers, as well as select apparel, including outerwear, jackets, vests, sweaters, and sweatshirts, from existing labels like Chanel, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Fendi while accepting a host of new luxury designers for the first time including Adidas, Balmain, Common Projects, Maison Margiela, Manolo Blahnik, Jordan, Yeezy, Rick Owens, Vetements, and more.

"After our successful integration of watches and fine jewelry in 2020, shoes and apparel are the natural next step for us," says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "Rebag is the expert and ultimate destination for the most coveted luxury items. We are excited to expand our horizons and offer our customers new categories to invest in. This has always been a request from both our buyers and sellers and will help us address a larger share of their resale needs."

Similar to Rebag's existing categories, clients can sell shoes and select apparel within Rebag's accepted designers list online or in-person at any physical Rebag location across the country. Customers will receive upfront pricing and fast payment upon completion of the vetting process.

The announcement follows the news of Rebag's recent partnership with Moda Operandi, featuring a one-of-a-kind digital trunkshow; Rebag Rewards, a multi-tiered loyalty program offering various incentives at different levels; and Trade, a feature that allows consumers to buy and sell items in a single transaction. An extension of Clair, the company's groundbreaking pricing tool, Rebag's Trade offering empowers consumers to sell and shop seamlessly.

