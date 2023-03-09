|
REBBL Brings Wellness to it's Elixir Portfolio with Two New Juice-Based Innovations Powered by Aquamin™
Introducing REBBL Wellness with Aquamin Red Algae — The First of Its Kind
EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL®, an organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, brings total wellness and gut health to its portfolio with new no added sugar Wellness Elixir innovations, Tropical Greens and Berry Roots. The two new juice-based elixirs utilize a holistic approach to wellness by harnessing the power of Aquamin™, a mineralized marine-sourced red algae.
"REBBL Wellness Elixirs deliver one-of-a-kind functionality with a phenomenal taste experience," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "The infusion of Aquamin™ red algae enables REBBL to deliver nutrients and gut-health with added benefits in a natural and delicious way."
Crafted using Aquamin™, REBBL Wellness Tropical Greens and Berry Roots Elixirs are juice-based formulations optimized for gut health and a daily immunity-boosting punch. Sustainably sourced from the coastal shores of Iceland, Aquamin™ offers a unique marine multi-mineral complex with bioactive calcium, magnesium, and other key trace minerals.
Wellness Tropical Greens
Made with only the highest quality ingredients straight from the source, a blend of tropical fruits like pineapple, orange, passionfruit, spinach, and cucumber with a twist of lime delivers a bright, refreshing flavor at only 80 calories per bottle.
Wellness Berry Roots
Formulated with zinc gluconate to support immunity, Berry Roots offers a blend of antioxidant packed blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry with beets and carrots that produces a sweet, refreshing flavor with nourishing benefits and only 70 calories per bottle.
Highlights for both drinks include:
- Juice-based with only naturally occurring sugars, less than most ready-to-drink juices
- Zinc for immune support
- 4,700mg of Aquamin™ red algae to support bone, joint, and gut health
REBBL's new Wellness Elixirs will be available in convenient 12 oz, ready-to-drink varieties for $4.99 at grocery retail partners nationwide later this year.
About REBBL:
REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based drink that provides authentic nourishment. We exist to empower all people to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to support a future without the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/.
Imagery found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BV8wwg1DJ7IF3K5zhc6eqERcDNikuS-v?usp=share_link
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebbl-brings-wellness-to-its-elixir-portfolio-with-two-new-juice-based-innovations-powered-by-aquamin-301766389.html
SOURCE REBBL
