|
29.04.2023 15:59:20
Rebekah Stott: From chemotherapy to a home World Cup
Though there's work to do at club level, Rebekah Stott can't help but think about the World Cup. The New Zealand defender has recovered from cancer in time for the tournament, but she's also provided hope for others.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!