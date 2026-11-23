(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Labor Thanksgiving Day, the Japan stock market had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 580 points or 1 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 56,430-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive thanks to easing oil prices and a sharp rebound among technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Friday following losses among the technology, communications, manufacturing, glass and financial shares.

For the day, the index crashed 3,007.55 points or 5.06 percent to finish at the daily low of 56,436.65 after peaking at 58,707.48.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday and remained firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 1,447.98 points or 3.01 percent to finish at 49,595.31, while the NASDAQ surged 1,471.83 points or 6.51 percent to close at 24,089.56 and the S&P 500 rallied 326.78 points or 4.73 percent to end at 7,237.17.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, which dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in seven months.

AI giant Nvidia (NVDA) fueled the rally after the company announced Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a substantial move back to the upside, while computer hardware stocks, gold, networking and airline stocks also saw significant strength.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as U.S.-Iran re-escalation concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has put off plans to attack Iran until January 1. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $3.43 or 4.11 percent at $79.98 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will see preliminary November results for its manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global later this morning; in October, their scores were 53.3, 51.7 and 52.1, respectively.