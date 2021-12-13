Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 190 points or 6.4 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,010-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on easing virus concerns and support from crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index lost 19.34 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,010.23 after trading between 2,998.29 and 3,017.64. Volume was 444 million shares worth 8.1 trillion won. There were 418 gainers and 414 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.93 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.52 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.46 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.66 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.44 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.43 percent, Naver skidded 1.13 percent, Samsung SDI rose 0.14 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 1.98 percent, S-Oil and SK Telecom both dipped 0.18 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.72 percent, POSCO plunged 4.58 percent, KEPCO sank 0.89 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.24 percent and Kia Motors climbed 1.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday, ebbed towards the break but rebounded to finish firmly higher.

The Dow jumped 216.30 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 35.970.99, while the NASDAQ climbed 113.23 points or 0.73 percent to end at 15,630.60 and the S&P 500 gained 44.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,712.02. For the week, the Dow spiked 4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 3.6 percent and the S&P jumped 3.8 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came even after the Labor Department released a report showing U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest annual rate of in nearly 40 years in November.

While the elevated rate of inflation may lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases next week, traders seemed relieved that the price growth was not even faster.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in early December.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday on easing worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.73 or 1 percent at $71.67 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 8.2 percent in the week, the best weekly returns since end August.