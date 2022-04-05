Rebound Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on support from technology stocks and energy companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the financials and glove makers were mitigated by support from the plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 3.49 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 1,598.92 after trading between 1,594.77 and 1,602.32. Volume was 3.383 billion shares worth 2.060 billion ringgit. There were 617 gainers and 355 decliners.

Among the actives, CIMB Group sank 0.56 percent, while Digi.com spiked 1.79 percent, Genting gained 0.21 percent, Hartalega Holdings skidded 0.59 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.48 percent, IOI Corporation surrendered 1.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong soared 2.21 percent, Maybank eased 0.22 percent, Maxis dipped 0.25 percent, MISC shed 0.41 percent, MRDIY fell 0.29 percent, Petronas Chemicals weakened 0.72 percent, Press Metal perked 0.16 percent, Public Bank declined 1.26 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.33 percent, Sime Darby stumbled 0.83 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surged 2.63 percent, Telekom Malaysia slumped 0.61 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.55 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.46 percent and PPB Group, Dialog Group, Hong Leong Financial, INARI, Axiata and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early sluggishness on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed, finishing firmly in the green.

The Dow climbed 103.61 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 34,921.88, while the NASDAQ surged 271.05 points or 1.90 percent to end at 14,532.55 and the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points or 0.81 percent to close at 4,582.64.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) fueled the rally by tech stocks, soaring by 27.1 percent after a Securities and Exchange Commission filing revealed Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased in line with estimates in February.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which continues to impact energy prices amid calls for new sanctions on Russia.

Crude oil futures moved higher on Monday, rebounding from recent losses after U.S. President Joe Biden called for a war crimes trial against Russian President Vladimir Putin and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $4.01 or 4 percent at $103.28 a barrel.