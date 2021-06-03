Rebuild SoCal Partnership is Awarded Communicator Award for 2nd Straight Year

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuild SoCal Partnership (RSCP) is the recipient of the prestigious Communicator Award for 2021. This year marks the 27th year that the awards have been handed out.

The Communicator Award is the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications. Founded nearly three decades ago, The Communicator Award receives over 5,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world. The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, who oversees the Communicator Awards, is an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.

RSCP was recognized with The Award of Distinction in the category of online video for their docuseries on projects funded by SB1, The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The videos highlight projects which were made entirely possible by SB1 funds.

"What makes the Communicator Award so significant is that that this was awarded by some of the top marketing and communications professionals in the country," said RSCP Executive Director, John Hakel. "To be given the Award for excellence by other Communications Professionals is a distinct honor."

Judges for this prestigious award include Conde Nast, IBM, Spotify, ESPN, Amazon, and Disney.

Categories included in the judging were Audio & Podcasts, Digital, Marketing Effectiveness, Video, Design & Print and Integrated Campaign and Mobile Apps. Each category divides winners by Award of Excellence and Award of Distinction.

ABOUT THE COMMUNICATOR AWARDS

The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts , an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from organizations like Amazon, Big Spaceship, Chelsea Pictures, Conde Nast, Critical Mass, Disney, ESPN, GE Digital, IBM, The Nation of Artists, Nextdoor, Spotify, Time, Inc., the Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones, and Wired. To learn more about the AIVA please visit www.aiva.org

ABOUT REBUILD SOCAL PARTNERSHIP

The Rebuild SoCal Partnership, (RSCP) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Anaheim, California – RSCP is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public on the continued need for essential infrastructure funding including airports, bridges, ports, rail, roads, and water.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership has recently launched the Rebuild SoCal Zone Podcast which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other platforms where podcasts are available.

To learn more about the RebuildSoCal Partnership please visit www.RebuildSoCal.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebuild-socal-partnership-is-awarded-communicator-award-for-2nd-straight-year-301305523.html

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership