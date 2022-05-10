|
10.05.2022 07:45:00
REC Silicon – Disclosure of large shareholding
Reference is made to the announcement published by REC Silicon ASA ("REC Silicon" or the "Company") on 23 March 2022 regarding the entry into of a share purchase agreement (the "SPA") between Aker Horizons Holding AS ("Aker Horizons"), Hanwha Solutions Corporation ("Hanwha Solutions") and Hanwha Corporation ("Hanwha Corporation"). Pursuant to the SPA, Hanwha Solutions shall acquire 19,629,197 existing shares in the Company at a share price of NOK 20.00 (the "Transaction").
Following completion of the Transaction, Hanwha Solutions' ownership interest in REC Silicon will be approximately 21.33% through its holding of 89,733,473 shares in the Company.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REC Silicon ASAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu REC Silicon ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REC Silicon ASA
|1,58
|0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungstendenzen zu sehen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Mit Gewinnen beendete der heimische Aktienmarkt den Börsentag. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag schlussendlich höher. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten hingegen die Verkäufer.