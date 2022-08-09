Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 16:36:11

REC Silicon - Invitation to second quarter 2022 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2022 results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host an audiocast to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience.

The presentation and the following Q&A session will be in English.

To join the audiocast, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220817_11/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


