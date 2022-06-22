REC Silicon - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022

Oslo, Norway – June 22, 2022: The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held as a digital meeting on June 22, 2022 at 09:00 hours (CEST).

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and will also be available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

Further to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting issued on May 30, 2022, the Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

For further information, please contact:

Douglas J. Moore

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 0749

Email: douglas.moore@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

