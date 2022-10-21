REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Oslo, Norway – October 21, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held as a digital meeting on October 21, 2022 at 13:00 hours (CEST).

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are enclosed hereto and will also be available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

Further to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting issued on September 30, 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

As a result of the resolutions passed, the board of directors of REC Silicon ASA currently consists of Mr. Tae Won JUN (chair), Mr. Dong Kwan KIM (deputy chair), Ms. Vivian Bertseka, and Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz.

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

Attachment