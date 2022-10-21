|
21.10.2022 15:49:45
REC Silicon - Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
Oslo, Norway – October 21, 2022: An Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held as a digital meeting on October 21, 2022 at 13:00 hours (CEST).
The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting are enclosed hereto and will also be available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.
Further to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting issued on September 30, 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.
As a result of the resolutions passed, the board of directors of REC Silicon ASA currently consists of Mr. Tae Won JUN (chair), Mr. Dong Kwan KIM (deputy chair), Ms. Vivian Bertseka, and Dr. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz.
For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REC Silicon ASAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu REC Silicon ASAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REC Silicon ASA
|1,69
|-1,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: Dow fester -- ATX und DAX erleiden kräftige Verluste -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Street präsentiert sich auch am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel sehr schwach. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.