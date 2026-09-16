

EQS-Media / 16.09.2026 / 12:51 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Recap of REPLOID’s first Capital Market Day

Presentations on biology, technology, products, and finance

Vienna Stock Exchange provides overview of market segments

Management's ambition: €1 billion market capitalization by 2030 at the latest

Wels, Austria – September 16, 2026 – Yesterday's Capital Markets Day of REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") at its headquarters in Wels was the first in the company's history. It combined expert presentations with question-and-answer sessions and also provided room for individual dialogue between company representatives and guests.

Moritz Gold, Director of R&D and IP at REPLOID, opened the event by examining the global relevance of putting food waste to meaningful use from multiple angles. The REPLOID Group offers a corresponding solution based on the larvae of the Black Soldier Fly. Moritz Gold explained why this particular insect is exceptionally well suited for the industrial conversion of organic residual materials. He then outlined how the ReFarmUnits work, including their input and output flows.

Philip Pauer, CEO and founder of REPLOID, presented the Group's B2C strategy. With premium organic gourmet mushrooms from Vitus, high-quality pet food under the Schnauze & Co brand, and innovative pet nutrition from HEROSAN Petcare, REPLOID is already present in retail and specialty stores today. The Group plans to expand this portfolio further and drive vertical integration all the way to the shelf.

Andreas Steinbüchler, Director of Fertilizer at REPLOID, gave an overview of the general benefits of organic fertilizers, the strategy of subsidiary REPLOID REGREEN in the fertilizer segment, and the strengths of the insect frass-based, organic REPLOID REGREEN fertilizer.

Thomas Gattringer, Director of Finance at REPLOID, presented the 2025 results and explained the Group's financing structure.

Martin Wenzl, Head of Listings & Indices at the Vienna Stock Exchange, discussed the exchange's various trading segments, the associated regulatory requirements, and how the Vienna Stock Exchange supports its issuers.

To close, Philip Pauer presented the Group's capital markets ambitions. According to this outlook, the market capitalization of REPLOID shares is expected to reach €1 billion by 2030 at the latest. The underlying growth strategy rests on three pillars: Scale, Integrate, and Expand.

The various presentations are available for download on the company website: https://www.reploid.eu/investors/download-center

About REPLOID Group AG

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.

Contact

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu