14.02.2021 15:13:00
Recapture of inmate from Waseskun Healing Lodge
LAVAL, QC, Feb. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - At approximately 4h45 a.m on February 14th, 2021 inmate David Everett Alexson was apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec, Matawinie RCM.
This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential center and minimum security facility, since February 10, 2021.
CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.
SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada
