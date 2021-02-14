+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
14.02.2021 15:13:00

Recapture of inmate from Waseskun Healing Lodge

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - At approximately 4h45 a.m on February 14th, 2021 inmate David Everett Alexson was apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec, Matawinie RCM. 

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Waseskun Healing Lodge, a community residential center and minimum security facility, since February 10, 2021.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street schloss am Freitag mit Gewinnen. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen