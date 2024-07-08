Recast of AUGA group, AB Articles of Association and the increase of the authorized share capital registered

On 8th July 2024, the recast of Articles of Association of AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – "the Company") was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The recast of Articles of Association was approved on the basis of the resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company on 30 May 2024 and the decision of the Board of the Company on 20 June 2024, together with the decision to increase the authorised share capital of the Company in the amount of EUR 599,788.44 through the issue of 2,068,236 new registered ordinary shares of the Company.

The right to subscribe and acquire new shares granted to the employees and/or members of the corporate bodies of the Company or its subsidiaries who have concluded the Share Option Agreement of the Company in 2021 and accordingly in 2024 have submitted notice to the Company regarding the use of the option. The New Shares are granted free of charge and they are paid by the Company from the reserve set up by the Company for shares issue.

AUGA group, AB CEO

Elina Chodzkaite – Barauskiene

+370 5 233 5340