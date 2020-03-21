RECBC Recommends Temporary End to Open Houses, Strata Meetings

Measures recommended to protect the public and real estate professionals during COVID-19 crisis

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Council of BC (RECBC) recommends that, during the current provincial state of emergency when members of the public have been asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary, real estate agents advise their clients not to hold open houses. RECBC, which also regulates licensed strata managers, advises that strata councils look for alternatives to in-person annual general meetings, in order to reduce the risk of transmission of the virus.

RECBC's recommendation is in alignment with recent statements from the BC Real Estate Association and some local real estate boards, who have strongly recommended that their members not hold open houses. In addition, the Real Estate Errors and Omissions Insurance Corporation has advised today that showing homes or holding strata council meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic creates risks for real estate professionals, who will not be insured if a client or member of the public is inadvertently exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

"In light of the recommendations from government, and the significant health and professional risks, RECBC is advising real estate professionals to avoid open houses, in-person showings, and strata council annual general meetings at this time" said RECBC's CEO, Erin Seeley. "This is an extraordinary situation and we must put public health first. While we are aware that this may have a significant impact on business practices for real estate professionals and consumers, we must continue to prioritize public safety."

RECBC is carefully monitoring the COVID-19 public health risk for new developments and we are committed to keep real estate professionals and consumers informed of any updates that may impact real estate transactions or services in BC. For information on COVID-19 and the provision of real estate services, visit the COVID-19 and Real Estate Services page on the RECBC website.

RECBC provides a confidential resource for real estate professionals and consumers who have questions about real estate transactions. Contact a Professional Standards Advisor by email at advisor@recbc.ca or phone at 604.683.9664, toll-free 1.877.683.9664.

We encourage consumers and real estate professionals to have open and transparent communications to resolve any issues that may arise related to COVID-19 in the course of providing real estate services. The health and safety of all concerned – clients, members of the public, and real estate professionals – is the highest priority.

This information is current as of March 20, 2020. Please check our website for the most up-to-date information, as the situation continues to change rapidly.

RECBC is a regulatory agency established by the provincial government. Its mandate is to protect the public by enforcing the licensing and licensee conduct requirements of the Real Estate Services Act.

