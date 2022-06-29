|
Receiving Thousands in Retirement Income Can Be a Breeze With These Simple Tactics
The goal should be to save enough for retirement, so you don't have to worry about outliving your savings. Along the way, though, there are things you can do to ensure you have retirement income coming in, and you're not just relying on what you have saved up to that point. One of the main ways is to develop a solid dividend portfolio throughout your career.Dividend stocks shouldn't make up all of your portfolio, but they definitely play a solid role in well-diversified portfolios. With intentional investing, you can put yourself in a position to receive thousands in monthly retirement income. Here's how.Not all stocks pay out dividends. Usually, older, more established companies pay dividends to reward investors because there's likely less chance for hypergrowth in their stock price. On the other hand, younger companies tend not to offer dividends because they need to reinvest the profits into the business to continue growing. As you're building out your dividend portfolio, you want to focus on companies with a history of maintaining dividends.Continue reading
