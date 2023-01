Recent acquisitions made by CapitaLand India Trust and ARA US Hospitality Trust

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

SINGAPORE-LISTED real estate investment trust (S-Reit) acquisitions continue into 2023 with ARA US Hospitality Trust’s recent proposed acquisition of a Colorado Hilton-branded hotel in the US for US$29 million. This was after CapitaLand India Trust (Clint) had announced two more acquisitions and a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in December 2022 to end the year.