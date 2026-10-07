Cooper Companies Aktie
WKN DE: A402VX / ISIN: US2166485019
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07.10.2026 16:38:01
Recently Appointed Cooper Companies Director Paul Keel Buys $250,000 Stock. Does This Signal Shares are a Buy?
Director Paul A. Keel purchased 4,701 shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) on Sept. 11, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($53.18); post-transaction value based on Sept. 11, 2026 market close ($53.91).
The Cooper Companies is a global medical device manufacturer with approximately 15,000 employees and a market capitalization of $10.4 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the ophthalmic and vision care sector. The company's dual-segment strategy--combining contact lens innovation through CooperVision with surgical device offerings through CooperSurgical--provides diversified revenue streams and cross-selling opportunities within the eye care continuum. With trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenues of $4.2 billion and net income of $570.3 million, Cooper maintains a competitive edge through its extensive product portfolio addressing multiple vision correction modalities and its established relationships with eye care professionals globally.
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