24.09.2022 11:52:00
Recession Fears Increasing: Here's the Best Stock to Buy Right Now
This story might sound familiar: Inflation is high. In response, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates multiple times. The stock market sinks. Ultimately, the U.S. economy enters a recession.That's exactly what happened in the early 1980s. It's understandable that many are worried about a recession now with some of the same dynamics at play. But investors don't have to avoid stocks altogether. Here's my pick for the best stock to buy right now with recession fears rising.Most stocks are performing dismally in the current environment -- but not all of them. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has soared close to 30%, absolutely trouncing the S&P 500.Continue reading
