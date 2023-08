Recession or Not, Here's Why Microsoft May Be the Least Worried Big Tech Stock

It's been a great year so far for big tech companies, as mania over artificial intelligence (AI) and optimism about the U.S. economy have sent investors flocking back to the industry. After dropping by more than 33% in 2022, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up over 38% this year as of the end of July.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has also been a major beneficiary of the 2023 rally, up over 40% year to date.Although things are pointing in the right direction, there's still a bit of unsteadiness surrounding the stock market, especially when you look at certain indicators, like the current inverted yield curve, which has a high success rate of predicting recessions and rocky economic times.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel