Recessions Don't Have to Be Scary for Your Portfolio. Here's Why.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recessions can be uncomfortable times, with unemployment often up and business growth often stalling or declining. They can be triggered by a financial crisis, rising inflation, or various other events. Recessions are often accompanied by significant stock market downturns too, and they can make many investors nervous.Here are some reasons why you don't have to worry about recessions as an investor -- especially if you've positioned yourself to prosper despite them.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading