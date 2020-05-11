Recipients of inaugural Nursing Now Ontario Awards honoured for nursing excellence

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - In celebration of the contributions made by nurses to nursing practice, the health of Ontarians and our health-care system, three top provincial nursing organizations are delighted to announce the recipients of the inaugural Nursing Now Ontario Awards to honour those who have shined the spotlight on nursing excellence.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) will be celebrating one nurse practitioner (NP), one registered nurse (RN), and one registered practical nurse (RPN) at a virtual awards' ceremony on Tuesday, May 12 via Zoom at 2 p.m.

"The Nursing Now Ontario Awards honour the expertise, leadership and commitment shown every day by nurses in all sectors and diverse health-care settings across the province," says RNAO president Dr. Angela Cooper Brathwaite, RN. "RNAO is thrilled to recognize the three extraordinary nurse leaders from amongst 243 outstanding nominations. Each of the winners of this prestigious award has made long-lasting contributions to the health of Ontarians."

"The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is delighted to be participating in the Nursing Now Ontario Awards," says ONA president Vicki McKenna, RN. "It has never been more clear how invaluable nurses are to the people of Ontario and around the world. It gives me great pleasure to formally recognize all recipients of these awards, and I would like to thank them all for their dedication, perseverance and contributions to nursing and patient care."

"We're honoured to join our nursing partners in showcasing the tireless and passionate commitment of nurses across Ontario. This year, perhaps more than ever, we've seen the tremendous impact that nurses have on the lives of Ontarians. I'm so proud that these awards will help celebrate some of our truly exceptional nurses for the heroes they are," says WeRPN CEO Dianne Martin, RPN, RN.

Who:

Recipients:

NP - Michael Borja, Primary Health Care Nurse Practitioner, Home to Stay and Palliative Program - East GTA Family Health Team

RN - Patric Campeau, Professor - St Lawrence College and Registered Nurse - St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre

RPN - Kelly Karges, Registered Practical Nurse - Sunbeam Centre



Presenters:

Lord Nigel Crisp, chairperson for Nursing Now, opening remarks

Dr. Angela Cooper Brathwaite, RNAO president, will present the NP award

Vicki McKenna, ONA president, will present the RN award

Dianne Martin, WeRPN CEO, will present the RPN award

Ontario Health Minister Minister Christine Elliott, congratulatory remarks

Dr. Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO (moderator)



When: Tuesday, May 12 at 2-3 p.m. (ET), during Nursing Week 2020 and on Florence Nightingale's 200th birthday

What: Nursing Now Ontario Awards

Where: Please register online or you can join the ceremony directly through Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82523847618

Or iPhone one-tap:

Canada: +16473744685,,82523847618# or +16475580588,,82523847618#



Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Canada: +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099

Webinar ID: 825 2384 7618



International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdCwKjZliH

The awards coincide with Nursing Now 2020, a global campaign launched by the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses to improve health around the world, through nursing. The awards are being presented as part of Nursing Week 2020 (May 11-17), on May 12 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. Nightingale is considered to be the founder of modern nursing.



The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public they serve. For more information about RNAO, visit our website at RNAO.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

The Registered Practical Nurses Association (WeRPN) is the professional voice of Ontario's 45,000 Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNS so we can better care for our patients and better support our fellow health-care workers.

