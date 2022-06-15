Reciprocity Health Announces Partnership With Highmark Health Options

Agreement launches new behavioral economics-based digital health platform to improve member wellness

WILMINGTON, Del., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reciprocity Health, a Delaware-based digital health firm specializing in driving patient engagement and adherence through behavioral economics-based financial incentive programs, today announced a new partnership with Highmark Health Options, the Medicaid segment of the fourth-largest overall Blue Cross Blue Shield-affiliated organization and one of America's leading health insurance companies. The agreement brings Reciprocity Health's TheraPay® Rewards app – a personalized, gamified platform that allows users to earn rewards for adhering to care programs – to over 150,000 eligible members beginning this summer.

Launched in response to inequities in healthcare and rising patient costs, Reciprocity Health uses proprietary selection algorithms, behavioral change modeling, and robust financial incentives to build customized digital health campaigns that drive patient engagement, adherence, and continuity for care management programs. With its scalable design capabilities and campaign architecture crafted by their behavioral economics team, TheraPay® uniquely addresses the biggest barriers to care program adoption and adherence. With its managed service approach, Reciprocity Health tackles the administrative burden and overall program complexity to ultimately improve patient adherence and health.

"Payers, providers, and patients mutually benefit when excellent healthcare is delivered efficiently and effectively," said Matthew Swanson, Co-founder and CEO of Reciprocity Health. "What we've done at Reciprocity Health is create a platform that operates at the intersection of behavioral economics and healthcare to improve patient adherence and lower expenses. We're proud to align with Highmark Health Options to build a tailored Healthy Rewards program and future interventions that will continue to encourage and support members toward healthy outcomes."

Reciprocity Health's TheraPay® Rewards program enables health plans and provider organizations to drive quality performance through continuous, omnichannel member engagement and smart rewards. The proprietary platform equips users with an engaging and completely personalized experience that incentivizes them to remain committed to their care plans, ultimately closing gaps in care, enhancing member satisfaction, and improving clinical and quality outcomes.

"The Highmark Health Options vision of a world where everyone embraces health is brought to life with our Reciprocity Health partnership," said Tal Zarom, Senior Director of Clinical Quality. "This collaboration will help us support our members in the ways they uniquely need, empowering them to prioritize their health and maintain the positive behaviors that lead to the fulfilling lives they deserve."

About Reciprocity Health

Founded in 2020 in response to rising country-wide healthcare costs, Reciprocity Health works at the intersection of behavioral economics and healthcare, delivering the TheraPay® Rewards platform, designed to improve patient adherence to care programs and lower medical expenses through advanced science in Financial Incentives, Social Dynamics, and Gamification. Reciprocity Health is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. For more information on Reciprocity Health, visit www.reciprocityhealth.com.





About Highmark Health Options

Highmark Health Options is a managed care organization serving people who qualify for Medicaid. Highmark Health Options helps each of their more than 154,000 members get the care and services they need to live healthier and more independent lives, and collaborates with providers and regulators to improve health outcomes, simplify the health care experience, and ensure affordability. Medicaid covers 1 in 5 Americans as a state-run health insurance program. Highmark Health Options members include individuals and families with low income or complex needs, expecting mothers, children, and people with disabilities. Visit HighmarkHealthOptions.com for more information.

