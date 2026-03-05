05.03.2026 08:35:41

Reckitt Benckiser FY25 Adj. Operating Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Reckitt Benckiser Group (3RB.DE, RKT.L) reported fiscal 2025 profit to owners of the parent company was 3.18 billion pounds compared to 1.43 billion pounds, last year. EPS was 467.2 pence compared to 203.2 pence, an increase of 129.9%. Adjusted operating profit was 3.54 billion pounds compared to 3.47 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS was 352.8 pence compared to 349.0 pence, an increase of 1.1%.

For the year ended 31 December 2025, net revenue was 14.20 billion pounds compared to 14.17 billion pounds. Like-for-like net revenue growth was 5.0%, for the period. LFL net revenue was up 3.4%, including Essential Home. LFL net revenue growth in Core Reckitt was 5.2%, for the period.

Reckitt Benckiser said its medium-term guidance is for Core Reckitt to consistently deliver 4% to 5% LFL net revenue growth. The Group expects LFL net revenue growth in Core Reckitt in 4% to 5% medium-term guidance range in 2026.

The Board recommended a final 2025 dividend of 127.8 pence.

At last close, Reckitt Benckiser was trading at 6,119.02 pence, down 0.18%.



