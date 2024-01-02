Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Baby Formula Powder

(RTTNews) - Over 675,000 cans of baby formula are being recalled for possible bacterial contamination.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN), a producer of nutrition products, voluntarily recalled from the U.S. market select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy in 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans, due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S.

All product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

Nutramigen in 12.6 and 19.8 oz containers was manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August 2023.

Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed.

There are no reports of illnesses or adverse events to date. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide.