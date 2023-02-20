Reckitt Recalls 2 Batches Of ProSobee 12.9 Oz Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula

(RTTNews) - Nutrition products producer Reckitt (RBGPF.PK, RB.L), on Monday, announced that it has chosen to voluntarily recall two select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula due to a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. All product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.

ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a "Use By Date" of "1 Mar 2024." The recall involved about 145,000 cans.

No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted.

Further, the company has warned consumers who purchased the affected ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula to dispose the product or return it to the place of purchase for a total refund.