REcolorado to Provide Brokers New Premium Mobile App

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REcolorado®, Colorado's largest multiple listing service (MLS) and the provider of the home search site REcolorado.com, today announced an agreement with Prospects Software, a provider of premium agent productivity and marketing solutions, to bring a white-labeled version of its MLS-Touch mobile MLS software to its 25,000+ subscribers as well as millions of Colorado homebuyers and sellers.

The mobile application for iOS and Android devices, branded REcolorado to match the well-established Colorado market brand, keeps brokers firmly at the center of transactions. With bi-directional integrations with CoreLogic Matrix™, the most widely used multiple listing platform with over 850,000 users, contacts and client activities like favorites and possibilities are automatically synchronized across both platforms including the consumer app and Matrix Client Portal. This seamless flow of critical data will allow brokers to serve their clients faster and better than ever before.

"We're committed to providing our subscribers with innovative technology that makes their lives easier when they're in the field serving customers," said Kirby Slunaker, president and CEO of REcolorado. "Our new REcolorado-branded mobile app, powered by Prospects Software, will leverage the strength of our brand and allow brokers to raise the bar on the level of responsiveness and quality of service they provide while they're on-the-go."

"MLS-Touch is more than just mobile access to the MLS. It's a complete toolbox with live market stats, hotsheets, comparables, and a unique feature called ''Brand and Share'' that allows brokers to add their own brand information including logo and matching colors, and share the REcolorado app with their clients," said Staci Wood, vice president and chief product officer at REcolorado. "It also includes Realist tax data and has powerful contact and client relationship management features."

Upon launch, the REcolorado app will be available to REcolorado subscribers at no additional cost and with no upselling. Looking forward, the app offers the ability to integrate listings from additional MLS organizations.

"Prospects Software has lots of experience supporting MLSs with an agent-centric mobile solution that supports their consumer brand," said Charles Drouin, CEO of Prospects Software. "We are very proud to partner with REcolorado to bring a truly unique and powerful mobile solution to their brokers. It will change the way they engage with buyers and sellers, and they'll benefit from significant data efficiencies and client insights available at their fingertips."

Prospects Software now provides solutions to over 280,000 real estate brokers and agents across North America. The new white-labeled app will be available to REcolorado brokers and Colorado homebuyers and sellers in the first part of 2020.

About REcolorado

Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. Updated continually with new and sold listings and powered by the state's largest network of real estate professionals, REcolorado.com is Colorado's most accurate home search website. REcolorado.com also offers consumers mortgage resources, information about Colorado neighborhoods and cities, sold listings, open houses, and a comprehensive database of real estate professionals.

REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS®, Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®. Contact a REALTOR for accurate information about your property and neighborhood.

About Prospects Software

Prospects Software provides two of the most critical tools that real estate professionals rely on every day beyond their primary MLS - mobile MLS and CRM. MLS-Touch, also known as Prospects Mobile in Canada, keeps agents connected to listings, leads, and contacts from anywhere, on any device. Prospects CRM gives agents a powerful tool to organize contacts and manage customer relationships. Prospects apps are intelligent, easy-to-use, and fully integrated with each other and with the CoreLogic Matrix multiple listing platform. For more information, visit www.prospects.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recolorado-to-provide-brokers-new-premium-mobile-app-300962322.html

SOURCE REcolorado