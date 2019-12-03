|
03.12.2019 12:00:00
Recommend Announces 2019 Readers' Choice Award Winners
MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recommend, a travel industry leader specializing in helping travel advisors sell travel, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards. The Readers' Choice Awards are given annually to travel organizations that are anchored in excellence. Recommend's travel advisor audience voted for their favorite destinations, hotels & resorts, tour operators, cruise lines, rail vacations, car rentals and airlines to determine the winners in each category.
Winners of the Readers' Choice Awards are revealed in the 2019 December issue of Recommend and online at http://www.recommend.com/rca. The entire team at Recommend is honored to recognize these leaders of excellence in the travel industry.
About Recommend
Recommend is a multi-platform brand dedicated to providing travel advisors with the most inspiring, informative, and innovative resources to educate and to help them sell travel. A leader in the travel trade marketplace, Recommend offers a wide array of products and services to educate and inform travel advisors, while partnering with the community to enhance the essential role travel advisors play in creating travel experiences for their clients.
SOURCE Recommend
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fällt ins Minus -- DAX wieder über 13.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost verloren überwiegend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Dienstag erneut unentschlossen. Der DAX setzt zu einem Erholungsversuch an. Am Dienstag gaben die asiatischen Indizes mehrheitlich ab.