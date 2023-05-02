RECOM's Charity Work installs a Solar Park for the Armenian Apostolic Church

Tunian Family Foundation's 3 million USD donation continues to illuminate Holy See of Etchmiadzine's vast compound

LANNION, France, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies, through donation from its founders' family foundation (Tunian Family Foundation), and as part of its philanthropic initiatives, has developed a solar park for the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin of the Armenian Apostolic Church to provide clean and sustainable energy to the community.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is the governing body of the Armenian Apostolic Church and is headquartered in the city of Etchmiadzin, 25KM west of the Capital of Armenia, Yerevan. It is the seat of the head of the Armenian Church, Catholicos of all Armenians and the spiritual center for Armenians worldwide.

The 1.7MWsolar park serves Holy See's large compound's annual thermal and electrical needs. The initiative, baptized as "let there be light," is the result of 3 million USD investment encompassing installation of PV modules, solar water heaters, and storage tanks. The project has enabled the Church to make significant strides towards energy efficiency, resulting in annual savings of up to US$440 thousand. The solar park is part of Holy See's energy saving efforts and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy in Armenia.

"We are honored to have been given this opportunity to help our mother church to meet its energy needs through renewables," said Ashot Tunian, the President of RECOM Technologies. "Being a man of faith and strong advocate for clean energy, the realization of this project provides dual satisfaction."

RECOM Technologies is a France based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry. RECOM is a module, cell, inverters, hybrid storage systems, batteries and electrical vehicle chargers (EV) manufacturer, an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution.

RECOM is a leading and the only Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in Europe with above 2,1GW annual production capacity and with sales of over 3GW solar modules in 100 countries.

