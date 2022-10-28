Recon Technology Posts Profit In FY; Total Revenue Up 74.8%

(RTTNews) - Recon Technology, Ltd (RCON) reported net income of RMB 94.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of RMB 25.9 million, prior year. Profit per share was RMB 3.19, compared to a loss of RMB 1.80.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, total revenues were approximately RMB 83.8 million, an increase of approximately 74.8% from RMB 47.9 million, prior year. The company said the overall increase in revenue was mainly due to increase from all its business lines benefited with the increase in oil and gas prices and electricity prices during the year ended June 30, 2022.

