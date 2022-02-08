Record 31.4 Million Americans to Wager $7.61B on Super Bowl LVI

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A record 31.4 million American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LVI, a 35 percent increase from 2021, according to new American Gaming Association research. Bettors will wager an estimated $7.61 billion on this year's championship game, up $3.33B (78%) from last year.

Americans' betting plans are up across all wagering methods compared to 2021:

18.2 million American adults will place traditional sports wagers online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, up 78 percent from 2021.

18.5 million plan to bet casually with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest, up 23 percent from 2021.

76 percent say it is important for themselves personally to bet through a legal operator, up 11 percent from 2021.

55 percent of bettors plan to wager on the Los Angeles Rams compared to 45 percent on the Cincinnati Bengals.

"The results are clear: Americans have never been more interested in legal sports wagering. The growth of legal options across the country not only protects fans and the integrity of games and bets, but also puts illegal operators on notice that their time is limited." – Bill Miller, AGA President and CEO

Importantly, 106 million American adults (41%) recall advertising related to responsible gaming in the past year—an increase of 32 million people (12%) from 2020. This reflects the sports betting industry's continued and deepened investment in responsible gaming resources, including through the recently relaunched HaveAGamePlan.org.

Background

30 states and Washington, D.C currently feature live, legal sports betting markets, with three additional legal markets awaiting launch.

currently feature live, legal sports betting markets, with three additional legal markets awaiting launch. 45 million more Americans can legally wager in their home state compared to Super Bowl LV with Arizona , Connecticut , Louisiana , Maryland , North Carolina , North Dakota , South Dakota , Washington , Wisconsin and Wyoming launching legal sports betting markets since last year's big game.

, , , , , , , , and launching legal sports betting markets since last year's big game. AGA's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ campaign is bringing sports betting stakeholders together to promote responsible gaming. NFL team partners include the Washington Commanders and New York Jets.

About the AGA

The American Gaming Association (AGA) is the premier national trade group representing the $261 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.8 million jobs nationwide. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming's modern appeal and vast economic contributions.

SOURCE American Gaming Association