|
01.11.2023 19:00:00
Record and payment dates of Boreo’s second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share
BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 1 November 2023 at 20:00 EET
Record and payment dates of Boreo’s second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share
The Board of Directors of Boreo Plc has at its meeting on November 1, 2023 decided on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on 19 April 2023 the record date and the payment date for the second installment of the dividend of EUR 0.22. The first dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share was paid on May 4, 2023.
The second installment of the dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 9, 2023. The dividend payment date is November 17, 2023.
Vantaa, 1 November 2023
Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com
For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514
CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546
Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm’s business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.
The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yleiselektroniikka OyShs -E-mehr Nachrichten
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Yleiselektroniikka OyShs -E-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Yleiselektroniikka OyShs -E-
|25,80
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX legt kräftig zu -- DAX gewinnt -- Wall Street freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzen ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.