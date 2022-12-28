|
28.12.2022 15:41:46
Record number of Britons file tax returns on Christmas Day
This year, 3,275 took a break from mince pies and charades to fill in their self-assessment forms, HMRC saidWhile most households spent the holidays feasting and visiting relatives and friends, others apparently decided Christmas was the season to catch up on admin, with 22,000 Britons filing self-assessment tax returns during the yuletide break this year.The latest data from HMRC indicates that on Christmas Day, 3,275 people took a break from eating mince pies and watching the Mrs Brown’s Boys special to disclose their latest earnings. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
