COVER Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3D7Z7 / ISIN: JP3218500001
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16.05.2026 08:00:02
Record numbers of UK renters crowdfunding to cover bills
Rent donations on GoFundMe up 60% since 2022, with 100,000 donors helping people keep a roof over their headsA record number of people in the UK are turning to crowdfunding to cover rent and household bills, with GoFundMe reporting more rent-related fundraisers were created in April than in any month on record.The platform said donations towards rent support had risen by 60% since 2022, with more than 100,000 people a month contributing to help others meet their housing costs. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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