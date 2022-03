Record rents and house prices pile pressure on UK households

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average UK rent has passed £1,000 as house price figure breaks through £260,000 barrier for the first timeRecord rents of more than £1,000 a month and the average house price breaking through the £260,000 barrier are putting added pressure on households already facing a cost of living crisis.Data from the tenant referencing agency HomeLet showed the average UK rent rose to £1,069 a month in February, up 8.6% on the same month of last year when the figure stood at £984. Continue reading...