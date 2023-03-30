|
30.03.2023 07:33:00
Record result in 2022: BayWa AG underscores profitable growth
Munich, 30 March 2023 – BayWa AG closed the financial year 2022 with record revenues and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). In a generally volatile market environment, revenues rose to €27.1 billion (2021: €19.8 billion). The company generated EBIT of €504.1 million (2021: €266.6 million). This underscores the BayWa Group’s profitable growth – especially in the Renewable Energies Segment – following two increases in its earnings forecast during 2022. “Whether it’s energy security, global food supplies, housing construction or energy-efficiency renovations, BayWa’s role as a provider of essential goods and services means that it has a direct impact on the most pressing issues around the world and here at home,” says BayWa Chief Executive Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz. “Our performance in the financial year 2022 once again underscores the reliability that BayWa has stood for over the past 100 years. Despite the disruptions in global supply chains and the scarce availability of certain goods, we were able to meet our customers’ demand for heat energy carriers, building materials and agricultural inputs with virtually no restrictions.”High demand for solar modules, agricultural machinery and building materialsThe Renewable Energies Segment achieved record revenues of €6.5 billion that far exceeded previous years. Trading in photovoltaic components was particularly brisk, with greater stockpiling of heat energy carriers by consumers leading to high demand for heating oil and wood pellets. In the agricultural commodities trade, market opportunities were seized by both the international Cefetra Group and BayWa’s German operations. High producer prices for grain and oilseed also drove farmers’ willingness to invest and enabled the Agricultural Equipment Segment to generate record revenues. However, earnings in the international fruit trade fell short of the previous year’s level. Contrary to the somewhat weaker trend in the overall market, the Building Materials Segment posted another extremely positive performance in 2022. The main drivers of earnings were high demand for building materials and BayWa’s unrestricted delivery capability, especially in periods when the market was seeing general goods shortages.Higher medium-term target for Group EBIT“Going forward, we expect Group EBIT to remain well above the average figures that we have achieved to date,” says BayWa CEO Klaus Lutz. “Our role as a provider of essential goods and services, plus the fact that all of our business sectors serve global megatrends such as climate protection, food and energy security, back up this forecast.” The company anticipates Group EBIT of between €320 million and €370 million for the current financial year. By the end of 2025, BayWa aims to generate operating EBIT of between €470 million and €520 million, adds Lutz.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "BayWa AG (vink. NA) "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "BayWa AG (vink. NA) "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Nachrichten
|
30.03.23
|ROUNDUP: Baywa plant Milliardendeal mit Verkauf des Solarhandels (dpa-AFX)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-News: Rekordergebnis im Jahr 2022: BayWa AG bestätigt profitables Wachstum (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-News: Record result in 2022: BayWa AG underscores profitable growth (EQS Group)
|
04.03.23
|Baywa-Chef Lutz: Deutschland ist phlegmatisch geworden (dpa-AFX)
|
03.03.23
|Baywa-Chef Klaus Josef Lutz: "Der Getreidemarkt in Europa ist gesättigt" (N-TV)
|
01.03.23
|BayWa-Aktie gesucht: BayWa plant Verkauf des internationalen Solarhandelsgeschäfts (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Analysen
|03.03.23
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.10.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.10.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.11.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.10.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|25.10.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.23
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.10.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|25.07.22
|BayWa Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.05.22
|BayWa Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.11.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|26.10.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|19.09.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.07.22
|BayWa Hold
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BayWa AG (vink. NA)
|40,55
|-0,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.