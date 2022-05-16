Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Anthony Nichols as Chief Financial Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insight services announced today that Anthony Nichols has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Tony has more than 20 years of experience leading diverse financial and accounting teams and has led groups at Mitchell International and Link Revenue Resources. Prior to joining Compex Inc., Tony was an Executive Vice President at Veyo, a non-emergency medical transportation business, where he oversaw Finance and Accounting. Tony holds his MBA from Northern Kentucky University and his Bachelors in Business Administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

"As Compex continues its growth strategy and technology enabled transformation, I'm extremely excited to have Tony join us as our new CFO," said Paul Boroditsch, Compex's Chief Executive Officer. "A strong Chief Financial Officer is essential to delivering our value to our customers and executing revenue-generating, cost-saving and simplification opportunities. I am confident Tony will do just that and more, for the growth of our business."

"As a technology led company, our entire business model is helping our clients and their members accelerate a path to claims resolution," said Tony. "I am excited to join a customer centric company where financial strategy is a part of its DNA. I look forward to working with such a talented team to implement new innovative strategies to meet and exceed the company's vision."

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

