Record Retrieval Leader Compex Appoints Kevin Harbauer as Chief Technology Officer

TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compex Legal Services, Inc., a leading national provider of record retrieval and insight services announced today that Kevin Harbauer has been named Chief Technology Officer.

Kevin has nearly twenty years of experience leading product, analytic and technology teams. Prior to joining Compex, he was the CTO and Head of Product and Technology at Ephesoft, a technology led intelligent document processing organization. Kevin has an extensive technology background leading teams at Healthwise and Trizetto. Kevin holds an MBA from University of Phoenix and a BS in Computer Science from University of Maryland.

"A key to advancing Compex from one of many record retrieval companies to a technology led insurance decision enablement organization is advancing our technology and product capabilities," said Compex Chief Executive Officer, Paul Boroditsch. "We have come a long way and I'm encouraged there is more we can do in how we interact with our customers and what we do to simplify our internal processes. Our goal is to create more seamless and intuitive actions across Compex and I am confident Kevin is the person to get us there."

"Compex is celebrating its 50th year as the nation's leading record retrieval provider," said Kevin. "We have a proven track record for leveraging technologies and the latest innovations to help our customers, and I look forward to continuing this positive momentum with such a talented team of experts."

About Compex

Compex is the nation's leading record retrieval provider. We serve thousands of law firms and the largest insurance carriers to provide record retrieval, record summarization, IME interface, and deposition reporting solutions that reduce cost and cycle time. We empower our clients to make faster, more informed decisions by streamlining across claims, legal, and third parties.

Founded in 1972, Compex leads the industry in years of experience, technology, and client service. With 36 offices nationwide, Compex obtains records in all 50 states and abroad. Our leadership in geographic reach and technological innovation make Compex well-known for improving efficiency, simplifying processes, and delighting our customers.

