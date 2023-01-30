Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Record sales and EBIT; order intake below previous year



30-Jan-2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 30, 2023. INTERROLL continued to grow in the financial year 2022: sales increased to CHF 664.4 million (+3.8% year-on-year, +8.0% in local currencies). Order intake amounts to CHF 572.6 million (-27.4% year-on-year, -24.3% in local currencies). EBIT and EBIT margin are expected to increase slightly compared to previous year. Despite a lower order backlog, the Group is cautiously optimistic about the financial year 2023. Sales in consolidated currency reached CHF 664.4 million (+3.8% year-on-year) and exceeded the previous year by 8.0% in local currency. Compared to the first half of 2022, Interroll was able to increase its sales momentum. In particular, the improved situation in the supply chains and the successful completion of major projects contributed to this in the second half of the year. Order intake in 2022 was CHF 572.6 million in consolidated currency (-27.4% year-on-year) and fell by -24.3% year-on-year in local currency. A comparison with the record order intake in 2021 is not very meaningful. In 2021, there were on the one hand catch-up effects from postponed projects in the pandemic year 2020 and on the other hand some projects were brought forward due to emerging supply chain issues. In the product business, customers also built up their inventories accordingly in 2021. Added to this the ongoing debates about energy shortages, the war in Ukraine and general uncertainty about the global economy led to many project postponements. The rapid and strong normalization of supply chains with the accompanying reduction in delivery times led to inventory reductions at our customers in the product business.



Both, EBITDA and EBIT and their margins are expected to show a slight year-on-year increase based on preliminary (unaudited) figures.



"We have expanded our market presence in 2022 and can win new customers worldwide with our innovation leadership and delivery reliability. Last year, we succeeded in reducing the record order backlog from the previous year to a normal level. In addition, we optimized our delivery times in the second half of the year back to pre-COVID times," explains Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO Interroll and adds: "We are currently observing that the fundamental market drivers are intact and that supply chains are returning to normal. In this context, we remain in general cautiously optimistic, while maintaining our cost discipline and doing our utmost to continue serving our customers in the best possible way."



The full 2022 Annual Report with the final audited figures and a separate Sustainability Report will be presented at the Annual Media Conference on March 17, 2023.

www.interroll.com Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289. About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors & sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 640.1 million in fiscal 2021 and 2,600 employees (Dec. 31, 2021).

