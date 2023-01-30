|
30.01.2023 06:30:46
Record sales and EBIT; order intake below previous year
|
Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 30, 2023. INTERROLL continued to grow in the financial year 2022: sales increased to CHF 664.4 million (+3.8% year-on-year, +8.0% in local currencies). Order intake amounts to CHF 572.6 million (-27.4% year-on-year, -24.3% in local currencies). EBIT and EBIT margin are expected to increase slightly compared to previous year. Despite a lower order backlog, the Group is cautiously optimistic about the financial year 2023.
Sales in consolidated currency reached CHF 664.4 million (+3.8% year-on-year) and exceeded the previous year by 8.0% in local currency. Compared to the first half of 2022, Interroll was able to increase its sales momentum. In particular, the improved situation in the supply chains and the successful completion of major projects contributed to this in the second half of the year.
Order intake in 2022 was CHF 572.6 million in consolidated currency (-27.4% year-on-year) and fell by -24.3% year-on-year in local currency. A comparison with the record order intake in 2021 is not very meaningful. In 2021, there were on the one hand catch-up effects from postponed projects in the pandemic year 2020 and on the other hand some projects were brought forward due to emerging supply chain issues. In the product business, customers also built up their inventories accordingly in 2021. Added to this the ongoing debates about energy shortages, the war in Ukraine and general uncertainty about the global economy led to many project postponements. The rapid and strong normalization of supply chains with the accompanying reduction in delivery times led to inventory reductions at our customers in the product business.
Contacts
Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO
Heinz Hössli, CFO
Interroll shares
About Interroll
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1545911
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1545911 30-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:30
|Rekord bei Umsatz und EBIT; Auftragseingang unter Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|Record sales and EBIT; order intake below previous year (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Interroll steigert Umsatz in schwierigem Marktumfeld deutlich (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Interroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Verbesserter Ausblick auf Umsatz, gesenkte Erwartungen für Auftragseingang und Betriebsergebnis (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Improved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Interroll Annual General Meeting 2022: All proposals receive approval (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Interroll Generalversammlung 2022: Alle Anträge erhalten Zustimmung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERROLL AG
|2 160,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Woche der Notenbanken" beginnt: ATX und DAX vorbörslich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte den Montagshandel tiefer eröffnen. Der DAX notiert vorbörslich leichter. Die Börsen in Asien tendieren am Montag schwächer, besonders in Hongkong geht es bergab.