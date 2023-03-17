|
17.03.2023 06:30:35
Record Sales and EBIT; Order intake below previous year
|
Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Sales Result
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, March 17, 2023. INTERROLL was able to grow in a very challenging financial year 2022: sales increased to CHF 664.4 million (+3.8% year-on-year, +8.0% in local currencies). Order intake amounts to CHF 572.6 million (-27.4% year-on-year, -24.3% in local currencies). The result increased by 2.7% to CHF 82.8 million (previous year: CHF 80.6 million). In principle, the Group is cautiously optimistic about 2023, but further economic development harbors uncertainties as global markets have not yet stabilized.
Development of the product groups
In 2022, sales developed positively compared to the previous year with the exception of the "Rollers" product group, while order intake for all product groups was below previous year.
Consolidated sales in the product group "Rollers" amounted to CHF 126.5 million, 6.0% below the previous year's level of CHF 134.6 million. Consolidated order intake decreased by 29.0% to CHF 110.9 million and was thus significantly below the previous year's level of CHF 156.2 million.
Consolidated sales of the "Drives" product group amounted to CHF 211.8 million in the 2022 financial year, up 10.5% on the prior-year period (CHF 191.6 million). Consolidated order intake decreased by 26.0% to CHF 181.1 million compared to CHF 244.8 million in the previous year.
The "Conveyors & Sorters" product group generated consolidated sales of CHF 263.5 million within the 2022 financial year, up 3.7% on the previous year (CHF 254.0 million). At CHF 231.7 million, order intake was 26.6% below the level of the prior-year period (CHF 315.8 million).
In the year under review, Interroll recorded an increase in consolidated sales of 4.7% to CHF 62.6 million (previous year: CHF 59.8 million) in the "Pallet Handling" product group. Consolidated order intake fell by 31.6% to CHF 48.9 million (previous year: CHF 71.5 million).
With a 58% share of Interroll's total sales, EMEA remains the most economically significant region within the Group. The demands placed on suppliers in internal logistics are high. In addition to close customer relationships, industry knowledge and technical solution expertise, they require innovative and sustainable responses to increasing complexity and new market trends. Capacity expansion at the Baal and Wermelskrichen (Germany) sites is planned for 2023/24. This will provide sufficient capacity for Interroll's future growth in the EMEA region.
Sales in the Americas amounted to CHF 221.6 million, 4.1% higher than in the previous year (CHF 212.8 million). The 30.8% decline in order intake to CHF 181.0 million (previous year: CHF 261.5 million) was due to a general economic slowdown and the absence of major orders in the e-commerce sector, where overinvestment occurred during the Covid crisis.
Interroll's sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell by 35.5% to CHF 59.9 million (previous year: CHF 92.9 million). Order intake fell even more sharply by 45.1% to CHF 60.5 million (previous year: CHF 110.2 million). As in previous years, China was the most important market for Interroll in the region. The region suffered greatly from the zero-covid strategy in China and the absence of major orders, especially from the e-commerce sector where there had been overinvestment in previous years. The new plant in Suzhou (China) was commissioned on schedule in the second half of 2022. This has once again significantly increased production capacity for the Asia-Pacific region.
Record results
Solid balance sheet and cash flow development
Innovation
Development of Interroll share price and again increased dividend proposal
Outlook 2023
"Business development in 2022 has shown that our long-term strategy, our course of strict cost discipline and financial strength, and our concept of "breathing" production sites have proven their worth, especially in uncertain times. In 2023, we will consistently pursue our innovation course, which is geared towards adding value for our customers," explains Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO of the Interroll Group. "Our innovative strength as a provider of high-performance technology platforms and our production capacities create the best conditions for us and our customers to seize the business opportunities that arise in the market."
Development of key figures 20182022
Press release as PDF
Financial calendar 2023
Contacts
Ingo Steinkrüger, CEO
Heinz Hössli, CFO
Interroll Online Financial Reporting Platform
Interroll shares
About Interroll
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1585017
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1585017 17-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.03.23
|Rekord in Umsatz und EBIT; Auftragseingang unter Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
17.03.23
|Record Sales and EBIT; Order intake below previous year (EQS Group)
|
30.01.23
|Rekord bei Umsatz und EBIT; Auftragseingang unter Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
30.01.23
|Record sales and EBIT; order intake below previous year (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Interroll significantly increases sales in a difficult market environment (EQS Group)
|
02.08.22
|Interroll steigert Umsatz in schwierigem Marktumfeld deutlich (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Improved outlook for sales, lowered expectations for order intake and operating result (EQS Group)
|
22.06.22
|Verbesserter Ausblick auf Umsatz, gesenkte Erwartungen für Auftragseingang und Betriebsergebnis (EQS Group)
Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERROLL AG
|2 160,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.