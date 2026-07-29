Recordati Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (REC.MI, RCDTF, RICFY), a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company maintains its full year 2026 guidance.

For the first half, net income increased to 269.67 million euros from 216.12 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 1.292 euros versus 1.033 euros last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to 349.85 million euros from 327.76 million euros in the prior year.

EBITDA increased to 540.20 million euros from 496.35 million euros in the previous year.

Operating income rose to 419.21 million euros from 331.03 million in the prior year.

Net revenue increased to 1.41 billion euros from 1.32 billion euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company confirms net revenue for the full year 2026 is expected to be between 2,730 million euros and 2,800 million euros.

For the full year 2026, EBITDA is expected to range between 995 million euros and 1,030 million euros.

Adjusted net income for the full year 2026 is anticipated between 655 million euros and 685 million euros.

On Tuesday, Recordati closed trading 0.29% lesser at EUR 51.30 on the Milan Stock Exchange.