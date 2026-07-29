Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs Aktie

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US75625L1008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.07.2026 07:50:34

Recordati Earnings Up In H1; Maintains FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (REC.MI, RCDTF, RICFY), a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company maintains its full year 2026 guidance.

For the first half, net income increased to 269.67 million euros from 216.12 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 1.292 euros versus 1.033 euros last year.

Adjusted net income jumped to 349.85 million euros from 327.76 million euros in the prior year.

EBITDA increased to 540.20 million euros from 496.35 million euros in the previous year.

Operating income rose to 419.21 million euros from 331.03 million in the prior year.

Net revenue increased to 1.41 billion euros from 1.32 billion euros in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company confirms net revenue for the full year 2026 is expected to be between 2,730 million euros and 2,800 million euros.

For the full year 2026, EBITDA is expected to range between 995 million euros and 1,030 million euros.

Adjusted net income for the full year 2026 is anticipated between 655 million euros and 685 million euros.

On Tuesday, Recordati closed trading 0.29% lesser at EUR 51.30 on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs 13,21 -10,83% Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SPA Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 4 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ausverkauf im Chipsektor setzt sich fort: ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen gaben ab. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen